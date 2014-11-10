BRIEF-XXL Q1 EBITDA NOK 34 mln, below expectations
* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE NOK 1.71 BILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 1.81 BILLION)
Indonesian agricultural firm PT Tunas Baru Lampung plans to spend 1 trillion rupiah ($82.41 million) on capital expenditure next year, up 67 percent from this year's target of 600 billion rupiah, said Deputy President Director Sudarmo Tasmin.
The firm will use a quarter of the total capex for maintenance and cultivation, 100 billion rupiah to boost production capacity of its cooking oil factories in Sumartra and Java and the remainder to develop a sugar mill with a capacity of 600 tonnes per day.
Tunas Baru has appointed an unnamed Thai firm to construct the mill at a cost of $100 million. The mill is expected to start operating in 2017, Tasmin added. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,135 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE NOK 1.71 BILLION (REUTERS POLL NOK 1.81 BILLION)
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 81.2 percent to 100 percent, or to be 0 million yuan to 3 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (16.0 million yuan)