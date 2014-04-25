Target slashes CEO pay package after bleak year
May 1 Target Corp's Chief Executive Brian Cornell took a sharp cut in compensation after the company failed to meet financial goals in a year marred by declines in sales and share price.
Consumer goods company PT Unilever Indonesia's net sales rose 16 percent to 8.7 trillion rupiah ($750 million) in the first quarter of this year.
Net profit fell 7 percent to 1.3 trillion rupiah from 1.4 trillion rupiah, the company said in a statement. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11600.5000 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Kraft heinz co - oscar mayer hot dog now has no by-products, no added nitrates or nitrites and no artificial preservatives in their meat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: