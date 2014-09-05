Restaurant Group finance chief Nightingale set to leave - Sky News
April 20 Restaurant Group Plc finance chief, Barry Nightingale, is set to leave the company after less than a year in the role, Sky News reported.
PT Unilever Indonesia spent up to 800 billion rupiah ($67.93 million) on capital expenditure in the first half of this year, between 43 percent and 50 percent of its full-year target of 1.4 trillion rupiah, to boost production capacity, said corporate secretary Sancoyo Antarikso.
The consumer goods maker booked a net profit of 2.84 trillion rupiah in the first half, up 1 percent from a year earlier, on revenues that grew 14 percent to 17.58 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)
* Mattel inc - q1 reported loss per share $0.33; q1 adjusted loss per share $0.32; q1 net sales $735.6 million versus. 869.4 million last year