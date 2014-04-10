BRIEF-Quest for Growth Q1 operating result turns to profit of EUR 15.3 million
* Q1 operating profit EUR 15.3 million versus loss EUR 3.6 million ($3.9 million) year ago
Lender PT Bank UOB Indonesia booked total assets of 71.3 trillion rupiah ($6.32 billion) in 2013, up 20 percent from a year earlier, Investor Daily said quoting the firm's chief executive.
Total loan disbursements were up 16 percent at 44.97 trillion rupiah, CEO Armand Arief said. The bank posted a net profit of 1.14 trillion rupiah in 2013 and net interest income of 2.59 trillion.
($1 = 11,288.50 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta newsroom)
MILAN, April 27 Italian toll-road group Atlantia said on Thursday it had sold a 10 percent stake in its Italian motorway unit to a series of investors including Allianz .