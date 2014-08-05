BRIEF-Computacenter says 2017 outcome to exceed current market expectations
* Group's performance for 2017 as a whole will exceed current market expectations
Bakrie family-controlled PT Visi Media Asia is considering issuing bonds worth $105 million to pay debt, said Director Robertus Bismakara.
The company's debt to Credit Suisse reached 2.6 trillion rupiah ($2.22 billion). The firm plans to spend 900 billion rupiah on capital expenditure this year, up 125 percent from last year's 400 billion rupiah. (Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 11735.0000 Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Group's performance for 2017 as a whole will exceed current market expectations
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 1.2 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016