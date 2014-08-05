Bakrie family-controlled PT Visi Media Asia is considering issuing bonds worth $105 million to pay debt, said Director Robertus Bismakara.

The company's debt to Credit Suisse reached 2.6 trillion rupiah ($2.22 billion). The firm plans to spend 900 billion rupiah on capital expenditure this year, up 125 percent from last year's 400 billion rupiah. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 11735.0000 Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)