BRIEF-Erne Ventures signs MoU regarding sale of shares in Arrinera
* Both companies sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a company governed by the Italian law
Motorcycle financing company PT Wahana Ottomitra Multiartha , a unit of lender PT Bank International Indonesia , plans to issue bonds of 2.5 trillion rupiah ($216.26 million) in early 2014, said Chief Executive Djaja Suryanto. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11560.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by xxxx)
* Both companies sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a company governed by the Italian law
* Revenue for March 2017 of co is RMB148.3 million Source (http://bit.ly/2ouveTT) Further company coverage: