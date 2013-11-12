Motorcycle financing company PT Wahana Ottomitra Multiartha , a unit of lender PT Bank International Indonesia , plans to issue bonds of 2.5 trillion rupiah ($216.26 million) in early 2014, said Chief Executive Djaja Suryanto. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily)

