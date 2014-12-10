BRIEF-Stonegate Bank reports Q1 earnings per share $0.53
* Stonegate Bank announces first quarter 2017 operating results
PT Wahana Ottomitra Multiartha Tbk, the automotive financing unit of lender PT Bank Internasional Indonesia Tbk, plans to issue bonds worth 1.6 trillion rupiah ($129.76 million) next year, Bisnis Indonesia reported citing president director Djaja Suryanto Sutandar.
The proceeds will be used for its financing business, which is targeted to grow about 8-10 percent in 2015 from this year's target of 6 trillion rupiah. It recorded fresh disbursements of 4.5 trillion rupiah by end-September this year. (Bisnis Indonesia)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,330 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Orchid Island Capital Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $500 million - sec filing