PT Waskita Karya Realty, a unit of state construction firm PT
Waskita Karya Tbk, plans to work on four new property
projects worth up to 9 trillion rupiah ($719.4 million) this
year, Bisnis Indonesia reported, citing CEO Didiet Oemar
Prihadi.
The firm plans to develop a mixed-used property block worth
5 trillion rupiah on a 34,000-sq metre land in Surabaya, East
Java. It will also build apartment buildings in Tangerang,
Serpong, and Medan. The company aims to launch an initial public
offering in 2017.
