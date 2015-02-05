State construction firm PT Waskita Karya is seeking bank loans totalling 10 trillion rupiah ($790.83 million) this year to finance five toll road projects, said CEO Muhammad Choliq, adding that the firm hopes to work with state lenders such as Bank Mandiri, Bank Tabungan Negara, and Bank Negara Indonesia, Bisnis Indonesia reported.

