Indonesian state construction firm PT Waskita Karya Tbk
, through subsidiary PT Waskita Toll Road, will buy
stakes in two firms owned by conglomerate Bakrie Group, the
Investor Daily reported, quoting Waskita Karya's Corporate
Secretary Antonius Yulianto.
Waskita Karya will buy an 80 percent stake in PT Bakrie Toll
Indonesia, a daughter company of PT Bakrieland Development Tbk
, and a 10 percent stake in PT Cimanggis Cibitung
Tollways, owned by PT Bakrie & Brothers Tbk, Yulianto
was quoted as saying. Waskita Karya has injected 552.1 billion
rupiah ($41.42 million) into Waskita Toll Road to complete the
acquisitions.
($1 = 13,330.0000 rupiah)
