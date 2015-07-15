Indonesian state construction firm PT Waskita Karya Tbk , through subsidiary PT Waskita Toll Road, will buy stakes in two firms owned by conglomerate Bakrie Group, the Investor Daily reported, quoting Waskita Karya's Corporate Secretary Antonius Yulianto.

Waskita Karya will buy an 80 percent stake in PT Bakrie Toll Indonesia, a daughter company of PT Bakrieland Development Tbk , and a 10 percent stake in PT Cimanggis Cibitung Tollways, owned by PT Bakrie & Brothers Tbk, Yulianto was quoted as saying. Waskita Karya has injected 552.1 billion rupiah ($41.42 million) into Waskita Toll Road to complete the acquisitions.

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,330.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)