CORRECTED-BRIEF-Tat Gida Q1 net profit drops to 11.6 million lira
* Reported on Monday Q1 revenue of 265.1 milllion lira versus 251.4 million lira year ago
PT Wijaya Karya, Indonesia's biggest construction firm, plans to work on seven new projects in Jakarta, Bekasi and Bali this year. They include office buildings in Jakarta, apartments in Bali, and two hotels and resorts in Bali, said CEO Budi Sideway Sedro.
The firm plans to spend 600 billion rupiah ($49.3 million)to finance this year's expansion, Bisnis Indonesia reported.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 12180 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
BEKASI, Indonesia, April 25 A full merger between Japanese car makers Mitsubishi Motors Corp (MMC) and Nissan Motor Co Ltd is not on the table, Carlos Ghosn, chairman of both firms, said on Tuesday.