PT Wijaya Karya, Indonesia's biggest construction firm, plans to work on seven new projects in Jakarta, Bekasi and Bali this year. They include office buildings in Jakarta, apartments in Bali, and two hotels and resorts in Bali, said CEO Budi Sideway Sedro.

The firm plans to spend 600 billion rupiah ($49.3 million)to finance this year's expansion, Bisnis Indonesia reported.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

($1 = 12180 rupiah)