BRIEF-Arabi Group Holdings FY profit rises
* FY net profit 345,020 dinars versus 276,025 dinars year ago
Cigarette maker PT Wismilak Inti Makmur expects 2014 cigarette sales to reach about 2.15 trillion rupiah ($183.72 million), up 30 percent from this year's target, said corporate secretary Surjanto Yasaputera.
The company also plans to spend 80 billion rupiah on capital expenditure next year, less than this year's capex of 100 billion rupiah.
Wismilak booked third quarter net profit of 110.77 billion rupiah, up 107 percent from last year's 53.02 billion rupiah, boosted by revenue that grew 61 percent to 1.19 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.
($1 = 11702.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* FY net profit 345,020 dinars versus 276,025 dinars year ago
* FY net loss 2.6 million dinars versus loss 3 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 1 Ford Motor Co is recalling about 52,600 F-250 pickup trucks sold in the United States and Canada because the vehicles could roll after the driver moves the automatic transmission lever into park position, the company said on Saturday.