BRIEF-Silicon Motion Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.70
* Silicon Motion announces results for the period ended march 31, 2017
Telecom firm PT XL Axiata Tbk aims for an addition of 10 million smartphone users this year, Deputy Chief Marketing Officer Kencono Wibowo was quoted as saying by Investor Daily.
The firm currently has 11 million smartphone users and has invited Samsung to a new bundle offer for its users.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Silicon Motion announces results for the period ended march 31, 2017
* Comcast Corporation statement on the spectrum it sold and purchased in the FCC’s broadcast incentive auction