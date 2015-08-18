BRIEF-Kabuni says signed share purchase agreement with Print the Future
* Kabuni signs share purchase agreement with Print the Future
Indonesian telecommunication company PT XL Axiata Tbk plans to restructure its $1.5 billion loan, the Investor Daily reported, quoting Finance Director Mohamed Adlan.
Adlan said he will propose to the lenders converting the loans to rupiah or stretching the tenure.
About $900 million of the loan matures in 2017, the newspaper wrote without giving details of the rest.
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
SYDNEY, May 4 Australia's antitrust regulator said a plan by Australia's top billboard firm to buy its largest rival for A$735 million ($545 million) may jack up the prices charged to advertisers while cutting service levels, a sign it may block the deal.