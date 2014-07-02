Bill O'Reilly to receive maximum of one year salary -source
April 20 Bill O'Reilly will receive a maximum of one year's salary following his ouster Thursday from Fox News, according to a source familiar with the situation.
PT XL Axiata Tbk, a telecommunication company, will start selling its telecommunication towers in July to pay debt, said finance director Mohamed Adlan.
The company's total liabilities in the first quarter of this year reached around 46.25 trillion rupiah ($3.90 billion). It currently owns about 8,000 towers. (Kontan, Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)
Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,845 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
April 20 Bill O'Reilly will receive a maximum of one year's salary following his ouster Thursday from Fox News, according to a source familiar with the situation.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 20 Lee Counselman, an investment banker focused on software and services, has left Deutsche Bank AG to join boutique investment bank Moelis & Co, a statement by Moelis said on Thursday.