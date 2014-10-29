Telecommunications firm PT XL Axiata aims to sell 4,500 telecom towers next year, said CEO Hasnul Suhaimi.

Earlier this year, it sold 3,500 towers to PT Solusi Tunas Pratama for 5.6 trillion rupiah ($460.34 million), or 1.6 billion rupiah per unit.

XL currently owns 5,500 towers. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,165 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)