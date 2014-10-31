French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on April 19
China's smartphone manufacturer Oppo Electronics Corp, through its unit PT Indonesia Oppo Electronics, plans to invest $30 million to build a mobilephone manufacturing factory in Tangerang, said CEO Jet Lee.
The company expects the facility to be operational in March 2015, with an initial production of 500,000 smartphones per month for the Indonesian market.
It currently sells an average of 200,000 smartphones per month and is targeting to sell 300,000 units per month by 2015. (Investor Daily)
SHANGHAI, April 19 Ford Motor Co is taking a cautious approach to producing electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles for the Chinese market, citing uncertainty about consumer interest and government policy, despite a rush by carmakers to jump into the sector.