JAKARTA Jan 18 Indonesia's property sales
growth is expected to accelerate this year to 10-12 percent from
7-8 percent last year, the chairman of property industry group
Realestat Indonesia (REI) said on Monday.
Improvement in economic growth, implementation of government
stimulus packages, as well as infrastructure development will
help propel sales this year, Eddy Hussy told reporters in
Jakarta.
The economy is forecast to grow around 5.2 percent in 2016.
Latest data showed it grew 4.7 percent in the third quarter of
2015, its slowest since 2009.
The government has been introducing stimulus packages to
boost the economy, including relaxing rules on house ownership
permits for foreigners.
Hussy also said he hoped the central bank will further lower
policy interest rates to ease borrowing costs for property
buyers. Bank Indonesia last week cut rates for the first time in
11 months to support growth.
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy)