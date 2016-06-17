JAKARTA, June 17 Indonesia's MNC Land,
part of the MNC group, will invest $500 million in a theme park
in West Java province, CEO Hary Tanoesoedibjo said on Friday.
The company will partner with Chinese construction firm
Metallurgical Corporation Group in developing the property,
tycoon Tanoesoedibjo said.
"For theme park alone (the investment) is $500 million and
there are banks already that will finance up to 15 years," the
CEO said.
