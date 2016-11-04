Member of hardline Muslim groups attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, an ethnic Chinese Christian running in the upcoming election, in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 4, 2016 in this picture taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/Akbar... REUTERS

JAKARTA Fire broke out near the national monument in Jakarta on Friday where thousands of hardline Muslims were protesting against the governor of the capital, TV One reported.

Protesters were trying to move away from the fire and thick, black smoke was billowing, television images showed. TV One said a vehicle had burned but it was unclear who set it ablaze.

Tens of thousands of protesters rallied in the Indonesian capital to demand the resignation of Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahja Purnama, who they said had insulted the Muslim holy book, the Koran.

(Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Gareth Jones)