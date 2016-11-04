Members of hardline Muslim groups attend a protest against Jakarta's incumbent governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, an ethnic Chinese Christian running in the upcoming election, in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 4, 2016. REUTERS/Beawiharta

JAKARTA Indonesian police have fired tear gas to disperse hardline Muslim protesters near the presidential palace in the capital, Jakarta, Metro TV reported on Friday.

Some protesters threw plastic bottles at police officers, who had formed a barricade, television images showed.

Tens of thousands of protesters rallied outside the presidential palace to demand the resignation of the governor of the capital, Jakarta, who they said had insulted the Muslim holy book, the Koran.

