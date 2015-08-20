(Adds police comment, details on arrests, injuries)
JAKARTA Aug 20 Residents facing eviction from a
flood-prone part of Indonesia's capital of Jakarta clashed with
police on Thursday, prompting security forces to fire tear gas
and water cannon.
Land disputes are common in Indonesia, where efforts by
government and business to acquire and clear property are
frequently held back by overlapping permits and a legacy of
unclear land titles, often resulting in violence.
At least two police officers and three residents were
injured in Thursday's clashes, according to police, adding there
were 27 arrests.
The latest clash centres around efforts by Jakarta Governor
Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama to remove squatters and demolish
housing along the banks of Jakarta's Ciliwung River in Kampung
Pulo, which frequently floods during the monsoon season.
According to Jakarta Police chief Tito Karnavian, the
government hoped to relocate residents from some 546 dwellings
in Kampung Pulo, but many had asked for compensation instead of
the alternative housing on offer.
(Reporting by Djohan Widjaya and Tommy Ardiansyah; Writing by
Fergus Jensen; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)