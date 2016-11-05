JAKARTA Nov 5 Indonesia's President Joko Widodo
on Saturday postponed his visit to Australia due to a security
situation in the Indonesian capital following violence at huge
protest by Muslims against Jakarta's governor, a Christian they
say insulted the Koran.
Both governments issued separate statements on Widodo's
decision to remain in the country.
"Looking at the latest situation and condition in Indonesia
that require the presence of the president, President Joko
Widodo decided to postpone his scheduled state visit to
Australia," a statement from his office said.
At a news conference held in the early hours of Saturday,
Widodo lashed out at "political actors", whom he did not name,
for stoking a huge protest by Muslims that briefly turned
violent on Friday night.
Tens of thousands of Muslims demanded the resignation of
Jakarta's governor, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, a Christian and the
first ethnic Chinese to hold the position, over allegations that
he had insulted the Koran.
One person died and more than 100 were injured in the
clashes, many of them police officers, Indonesian national
police spokesman Boy Rafli Amar said in a press conference on
Saturday.
Some 15 people were arrested for looting a minimart in north
Jakarta, while 10 were being investigated for allegedly whipping
up violence, Amar said, noting that the two incidents were not
directly related.
Three vehicles were burned and 18 damaged, he added. "This
is an example of the shocking attacks by these anarchists."
On Saturday morning, most protesters appeared to have
dispersed, military officers were seen resting and workers were
fixing some damaged facilities at the National Monument.
