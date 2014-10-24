* Shareholders now seek to raise around $455 million
* Second Indonesian deal to be scaled back this month
* But deal has attracted a range of cornerstone investors
By Eveline Danubrata and Fransiska Nangoy
JAKARTA, Oct 24 A planned sale of shares in
Indonesian Internet service provider PT Link Net Tbk
by CVC Capital Partners and other shareholders has been
cut by a third to around $455 million as investors fret over
prospects for reform in the country.
Concern that new President Joko Widodo will not be able to
push through reforms smoothly has mounted as opposition parties
have made gains in parliament, while at the same time global
equity markets have been hit by falls in oil prices and a mixed
picture on Chinese manufacturing.
It is the second Indonesian deal this month to be scaled
back. A planned IPO for the nation's biggest taxi operator PT
Blue Bird was also cut by around a third to $200 million,
according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
CVC, PT First Media Tbk and two other minority
shareholders will now seek to raise 5.5 trillion rupiah, a term
sheet showed, which compares with initial plans to seek as much
as 8.2 trillion rupiah.
The size of the offering has been cut to 30 percent of Link
Net shares from 40 percent and the price was set at 6,000 rupiah
per share, below an earlier indicative range of 6,200 rupiah to
6,700 rupiah.
"It's the market volatility and with Jokowi's rather
unstable start, people are getting a bit cautious," said a
person familiar with the matter who declined to be identified as
he was not authorised to talk to the media.
First Media, the media arm of Indonesian conglomerate Lippo
Group, declined to comment on the reason behind the smaller
offering. Representatives for CVC did not immediately reply to
requests for comment.
But the person noted that the deal had attracted some strong
cornerstone investors who committed a combined $250 million.
These included fund manager BlackRock Inc, hedge fund
firm Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC and Goldman
Sachs Investment Strategies, a source with direct knowledge of
the matter said last week.
Under the deal, CVC's unit Asia Link Dewa Pte Ltd will cut
its stake to 33.4 percent from 49 percent while First Media will
cut its stake to 33.6 percent from 41 percent.
Link Net shares were down 0.4 percent at 7,000 rupiah on
Friday, in line with the broader market.
(1 US dollar = 12,063.00 rupiah)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Fransiska Nangoy in
JAKARTA; Additional reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR and Elzio
Baretto in HONG KONG; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)