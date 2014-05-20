* Company aims to almost triple hotel rooms to 3,000
* Profit margins for budget hotels can hit 50 pct-Pusako CEO
By Fathiyah Dahrul and Eveline Danubrata
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, May 20 Indonesian hotel
operator PT Pusako Tarinka Tbk is planning a 635.5
billion rupiah ($55.7 million) deal with the company that
operates Tune Hotels, a budget hotel chain founded by Malaysian
tycoon Tony Fernandes.
The Indonesian company also aims to nearly triple its hotel
rooms to 3,000, with most of the expansion in Jakarta and other
major cities in Southeast Asia's largest economy, Pusako Tarinka
President Director Suwito told reporters on Tuesday.
"The budget, or value-for-money, hotel sector in Indonesia
is the fastest growing, the most resilient, and the most
profitable sector of the hospitality market," said Suwito, who
like many Indonesians uses one name.
Profit margins for budget hotels in Indonesia can go as high
as 50 percent as they only offer rooms without food and
beverage, he added.
Under the deal, Pusako Tarinka will sell 1.27 billion shares
at 500 rupiah each in a rights issue in June. PT Red Planet
Indonesia and its affiliates will subscribe to the shares and
the listed company will be renamed PT Red Planet Indonesia.
Red Planet currently owns and operates seven hotels in
Indonesia under a franchise agreement with Tune Hotels.
From 2009 to 2013, the total sales value of Indonesian
budget hotels has jumped 79.5 percent to around 3 trillion
rupiah, according to Euromonitor International data.
This outpaces the 8.7 percent rise to 14.9 trillion rupiah
for luxury hotels over the same period, the market research
consultancy added.
Budget hotels mainly target middle and lower-middle income
consumers who mostly travel by low-cost carriers and have
limited budgets, said Yulia Fransisca, a senior research analyst
at Euromonitor.
"Many companies have taken advantage of this high demand in
budget hotels and in turn, spurred the whole industry growth,"
Fransisca said.
While the budget hotel sector in Indonesia is highly
fragmented and mainly dominated by local players, foreign
companies such as Accor Group and Aston Group are increasingly
showing interest in the "lucrative" market, she added.
The Indonesian government, however, has included
"non-starred hotels" in its revised negative investment list
earlier this month, meaning that foreign investors can only own
up to 51 percent of such hotels.
($1 = 11,417.50 rupiah)
