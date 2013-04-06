SYDNEY, April 6 A 7.2 magnitude earthquake
struck eastern Indonesia's mountainous West Papua province on
Saturday but there were no immediate reports of casualties or
damage.
The quake hit 256 km (159 miles) east of Enarotali and was
58 km (36 miles) deep, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
An Indonesian meteorological survey official said the quake
struck on land and there was no danger of a tsunami off the
thinly populated province, formerly called Irian Jaya, in
Indonesia's far east.
The sprawling Indonesian archipelago is on the Pacific's
"Ring of Fire" and gets regular earthquakes.
A magnitude 9.1 quake struck the northern Indonesian
province of Aceh in 2004 triggering huge tsunami waves which
killed more than 230,000 people in 13 countries around the
Indian Ocean.