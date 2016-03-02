White House says aware of North Korea launch, notes shorter range
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
JAKARTA Authorities lifted a tsunami warning for Indonesia's Sumatra island that was issued following a major earthquake off the western part of the island, TVRI said on Wednesday quoting an official with the meterological agency.
(Reporting by Heru Aspirhanto; Editing by Nick Macfie)
RIYADH U.S. President Donald Trump will call on Arab leaders to confront "Islamist extremism" during a speech on Sunday in which he will portray fighting terrorism as a battle between good and evil rather than a clash of civilizations.