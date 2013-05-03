JAKARTA May 3 Jakarta's popular new governor,
who threatens to shake up Indonesian crony politics, has
launched the first mass transit railway project to help end the
gridlock that brings the capital to a near halt during rush
hour.
It is also the first major test of Joko Widodo, popularly
known as Jokowi, who swept to office seven months ago with the
promise to sweep away the corruption and inefficiency that has
long been the hallmark of Indonesian politics and the way the
world's 17th-largest city has been run.
The project, announced late on Thursday and which has been
delayed for over two decades, would mark a rare bright spot in
Indonesia's growing infrastructure bottleneck which threatens to
throttle what have been record levels of investment in Southeast
Asia's biggest economy.
"Jokowi has no choice but to build the MRT (Mass Rapid
Transit railway) to satisfy the emerging middle class," said
Marco Kusumawijaya, head of Rujak, a Jakarta-based urban
planning think-tank.
"But this will not solve the traffic problems of the city in
the long run because the backlog of demand for public transport
here is so huge. You can't solve this with one or two inner-city
(subway) lines."
Two consortia of Japanese and Indonesian state-owned
companies were due to begin construction on the initial US$1.7
billion phase of the MRT later this year, Jokowi told reporters.
The Japan International Cooperation Agency has pledged to
fund nearly 75 percent of the first line with a soft loan, with
the Indonesian government picking up the rest.
The city of 10 million has tried various options to reduce
cars on the streets. A rule in place for years which limits car
using the main thoroughfare during rush hours to cars with three
people is largely ineffective because "jockeys" line the roads
to be extra passengers for a small payment.
There was an attempt at building a monorail in 2005, but it
became mired in bureaucracy, ran out of funding and left
unfinished concrete pillars dotting the business district.
Governor Widodo is seen as breathing new life into the city.
A recent spree of firing and reshuffling high-level civil
servants has earned him a reputation for being a strict and
results-oriented leader.
When his deputy governor put a budget meeting on YouTube
late last year, in which he bluntly took to task his senior
officials, it attracted more than a million views.
But after seven months, Widodo has started to face criticism
over delays in vital infrastructure projects that are key to
improving the city's traffic and annual flooding problems.
An odd-even licence plate system designed to reduce the
number of cars on the streets has been pushed back six months.
And the construction of a flood mitigation system has
encountered several delays even as seasonal rains continue to
inundate the city.
Other social assistance programmes have been criticised as
being rolled out too hastily. According to media, Health
Minister Nafsiah Mboi recently criticised the governor's move to
give free access to healthcare for the poor, saying the city's
hospitals were not equipped to deal with large numbers of
patients.
The governor came under more fire when two children died
last month after being turned away from hospitals that were too
full.
But Widodo, who ran a furniture business before turning to
politics, remains hugely popular and is widely seen as a
potential candidate for president, possibly in next year's
election.
(Reporting By Kanupriya Kapoor, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)