JAKARTA, Sept 29 Indonesia has sent senior
officials to China and Japan to court Asia's two biggest
economies as Jakarta renews its efforts to build a multi-billion
dollar railway linking two major cities, a government official
said on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, Indonesia abruptly changed plans to
build a high-speed rail line between the capital, Jakarta, and
textile hub Bandung, opting instead for a medium-speed train for
the 150 km (95 mile) journey.
Tuesday's announcement that representatives had been sent to
Japan and China suggested the project had gained renewed
impetus, although possibly with a compromise between the
original high-speed plan and the medium-speed alternative.
"What's clear is that the speed of the train will be lower
than initially planned," said Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung.
The high-profile project has pitted Japan and China - two
major investors in Southeast Asia's biggest economy - against
each other, with both lobbying hard to win the $5 billion
contract. Analysts say the winner of this bid could be a
frontrunner for future rail projects in the region, including
one linking Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.
Government sources say Indonesia is inclined to pick China's
proposal after President Joko Widodo said the project should not
require a government guarantee and not use the state budget.
State-owned enterprises minister Rini Soemarno has said
Japan must drop its requirement for government guarantees if it
wants to stay in the race.
Anung said National Planning Minister Sofyan Djalil had been
sent to Japan, but declined to say who had been sent to China.
Indonesia is expected to announce the winner of the rail
project in the coming days.
(Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor;
Editing by Paul Tait)