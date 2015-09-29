JAKARTA, Sept 29 Indonesia will award its first
fast train project to China, a Japanese embassy official said on
Tuesday, citing remarks by an Indonesian minister to Japan's
chief cabinet secretary.
The two Asian giants had been pitted in a hotly contested
race for a project to build a multi-billion-dollar rail line
linking the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, with the textile hub of
Bandung.
"Minister Sofyan Djalil informed our chief cabinet secretary
that Indonesia welcomes the Chinese proposal and we see this as
the final decision of the Indonesian government," Yoshiko
Kijima, the economic affairs attache at the Japanese embassy in
Jakarta, told Reuters.
Indonesia's national planning minister Djalil is on a
special visit to Japan to dicuss the project.
