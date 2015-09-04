* China and Japan had been vying for $5 billion contract
* Strong FDI has been bright spot for struggling economy
* Jakarta decided at last minute it didn't need high-speed
train
* Japan, China to be invited to bid for medium-speed rail
project
By Kanupriya Kapoor and Gayatri Suroyo
JAKARTA, Sept 4 Indonesia's 11th-hour decision
to scrap plans for the nation's first high-speed railway has
sown confusion among top investors China and Japan, potentially
undermining the strong foreign investment that has been a rare
economic bright spot.
China and Japan had been battling over the multi-billion
dollar contract, until it was abruptly pulled in what appeared
to be the latest in a series of regulatory flip-flops and
erratic policy-making moves under President Joko Widodo.
Indonesia's chief economics minister was left to explain to
the two Asian giants on Friday the reason why Jakarta decided at
the last-minute that a bullet train was no longer viable for
Southeast Asia's largest economy.
"It looks like a sudden move because the recommendation was
made after a review of both proposals," Teten Masduki,
presidential chief of staff, told Reuters. "But the
recommendation is in the best interest of the country."
Tokyo and Beijing had lobbied heavily for the $5 billion
contract, each sweetening the terms of their bids up until
Monday's deadline.
Analysts believed that whoever had won would likely have
been the front-runner for future high-speed rail projects in
Asia, including one linking Kuala Lumpur and Singapore.
"It was the recommendation from independent consultants that
suggested to the government that a medium-speed rail was a
better option because the cost is cheaper and the time of the
journey isn't much longer," Masduki said.
President Widodo announced late Thursday that a bullet train
between the capital Jakarta and the textile town of Bandung was
unnecessary, since it would never reach its maximum speed of
more than 300 km (188 miles) per hour in between station stops.
The administration instead advocated a slower train and
asked China, Japan, and others to submit new proposals.
"Consequently, both proposals extended by our government and
the Chinese government are not accepted," Yasuaki Tanizaki,
Japan's ambassador to Indonesia, told reporters on Friday. "I
have expressed my regrets."
CHINESE PRIORITY
A Chinese embassy official in Jakarta declined to comment
until more information was provided by Indonesia.
"The project was a priority for China because it would have
been one of the first and most visible manifestations of
President Xi Jinping's 'One Belt, One Road' overseas investment
drive," said Tom Rafferty, Beijing-based analyst at the
Economist Intelligence Unit.
"Chinese firms have not always been sensitive to political
risk in foreign markets but on this occasion the lobbying and
marketing effort was extensive. The decision therefore seems
likely to dim China's confidence in the Indonesian market."
Japanese ambassador Tanizaki said he did not think
Thursday's decision would affect Japan's investment in the
country. He said Tokyo was waiting for details on the
medium-speed rail project before deciding whether to
participate.
The road to Thursday's decision was particularly bumpy for
Tokyo, which had initially believed it won the contract in March
after completing a more than $3 million feasibility study. But
Indonesia decided to invite other offers in order to get the
best deal.
Japan is Indonesia's second largest investor and is no
stranger to the uncertainty surrounding major infrastructure
projects in the world's fourth most populous country.
Japanese firms have been waiting four years to build a $4
billion coal-fired power plant, Southeast Asia's biggest, and
were told by President Widodo last week that construction was
now set to start.
But obstacles still stand in the way with dozens of
landowners refusing to give up their paddy fields, leaving
investors still uncertain on when ground will finally be broken.
"The cumulative effect of delays on a number of projects
could send a bad signal to investors," said Paul Rowland, a
Jakarta-based political analyst. "It's clear that the president
is frustrated with the pace of things."
(Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor, additional reporting by
Nicholas Owen and Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Randy Fabi; Editing
by Alex Richardson)