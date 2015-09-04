JAKARTA, Sept 4 Japan must drop its requirement
for government guarantees if it wants to stay in the race
against China to build an Indonesian railway link from Jakarta
to Bandung, a senior minister said on Friday.
"Japan's proposal includes a request for a government
guarantee. Meanwhile China doesn't require that. That's the main
difference," state-owned enterprises (SOEs) minister Rini
Soemarno told reporters.
"So if Japan wants to stay in the process they must get rid
of the requirement for government guarantees and government loan
to SOEs."
Indonesia scrapped plans for the nation's first high-speed
railway linking the two cities at the 11th hour on Thursday, but
invited bidders China and Japan to submit new proposals for a
slower line.
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana)