JAKARTA, Sept 4 Indonesia plans to begin
construction of a new Jakarta-Bandung rail project this year, a
cabinet minister said on Friday, a day after the president
scrapped the nation's first high-speed railway linking the two
cities.
"The government hopes it will start building this year,"
state-owned enterprises minister Rini Soemarno told reporters,
adding that a consortium of Indonesian firms would be involved.
Details of the new project are expected to be finalised this
month.
(Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Editing by Alex Richardson)