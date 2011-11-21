JAKARTA Nov 21 Workers at Indonesia's
state-owned railway operator Kereta Api plan a strike on Dec 6
to demand the government gives the firm subsidised fuel,
disrupting train services across Southeast Asia's biggest
economy, a union leader said on Monday.
The workers worry that company losses at the firm could lead
to a future cut in benefits or job losses, said Sri Nugroho, the
head of the workers union.
The strike is the latest in a series of recent industrial
disputes in Indonesia, which uses trains to transport coal, fuel
and goods as well as passengers.
