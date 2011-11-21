(Adds quotes, details)
JAKARTA Nov 21 Workers at Indonesia's
state-owned railway operator Kereta Api plan a strike on Dec 6
to demand the government gives the firm subsidised fuel, a move
that will disrupt train services across Southeast Asia's biggest
economy, a union leader said on Monday.
The planned half-day strike, the latest in a series of
industrial disputes in Indonesia, comes as workers worry that
the firm's high fuel bill is leading to financial losses that
could mean a future cut in benefits or job losses.
"We're still safe for now, but if the losses continue then
it will threaten our welfare," union leader Sri Nugroho told
Reuters.
Indonesia uses trains to transport coal, fuel and goods as
well as passengers in a sprawling archipelago with weak
infrastructure.
The government subsidises fuel for motorists and buses at
half the market rate, making petrol and diesel the cheapest in
Asia, but trains do not benefit.
According to Nugroho, Kereta Api pays about 9,000 rupiah
($1) per litre of fuel, while the state-owned bus firm PPD pays
a subsidised price of 4,500 rupiah.
The railway firm has suffered a loss of 350 billion rupiah
since March 2010, according to Nugroho.
"Kereta Api is trying to increase services and if the strike
occurs, it will be counter-productive even though it's for the
company's sake," said Sugeng Priyono, a spokesman at Kereta Api.
More than 500 train services on Java and Sumatra islands
will be stopped during the strike, including to transport coal
from state miner PT Bukit Asam Tbk to its port.
"It's the multiplier effect that I'm worried about. Once a
schedule is delayed then it will mean delays later on ,"
said Herman Kuswanto, mining analyst at Mandiri Sekuritas
in Jakarta, adding this could lead Bukit Asam to miss coal
delivery targets.
However, Bukit Asam's CEO Sukrisno told Reuters the strike
would not significant disrupt its transport of coal.
The country's mining sector has been hit by a long-running
strike at Freeport Indonesia's giant copper and gold
mine in Papua in the past two months, while some employees at
Newmont Corp's mine also walked off the job for several
days last week, as workers seek a greater share of commodity
profits.
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by
Neil Chatterjee)