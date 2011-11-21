(Adds quotes, details)

JAKARTA Nov 21 Workers at Indonesia's state-owned railway operator Kereta Api plan a strike on Dec 6 to demand the government gives the firm subsidised fuel, a move that will disrupt train services across Southeast Asia's biggest economy, a union leader said on Monday.

The planned half-day strike, the latest in a series of industrial disputes in Indonesia, comes as workers worry that the firm's high fuel bill is leading to financial losses that could mean a future cut in benefits or job losses.

"We're still safe for now, but if the losses continue then it will threaten our welfare," union leader Sri Nugroho told Reuters.

Indonesia uses trains to transport coal, fuel and goods as well as passengers in a sprawling archipelago with weak infrastructure.

The government subsidises fuel for motorists and buses at half the market rate, making petrol and diesel the cheapest in Asia, but trains do not benefit.

According to Nugroho, Kereta Api pays about 9,000 rupiah ($1) per litre of fuel, while the state-owned bus firm PPD pays a subsidised price of 4,500 rupiah.

The railway firm has suffered a loss of 350 billion rupiah since March 2010, according to Nugroho.

"Kereta Api is trying to increase services and if the strike occurs, it will be counter-productive even though it's for the company's sake," said Sugeng Priyono, a spokesman at Kereta Api.

More than 500 train services on Java and Sumatra islands will be stopped during the strike, including to transport coal from state miner PT Bukit Asam Tbk to its port.

"It's the multiplier effect that I'm worried about. Once a schedule is delayed then it will mean delays later on ," said Herman Kuswanto, mining analyst at Mandiri Sekuritas in Jakarta, adding this could lead Bukit Asam to miss coal delivery targets.

However, Bukit Asam's CEO Sukrisno told Reuters the strike would not significant disrupt its transport of coal.

The country's mining sector has been hit by a long-running strike at Freeport Indonesia's giant copper and gold mine in Papua in the past two months, while some employees at Newmont Corp's mine also walked off the job for several days last week, as workers seek a greater share of commodity profits. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)