Dec 15 Fitch Ratings upgraded Indonesia's
credit status on Thursday by one notch to BBB minus, the first
ratings agency to give the emerging market an investment grade.
"The upgrades reflect the country's strong and resilient
economic growth, low and declining public debt ratios,
strengthened external liquidity and a prudent overall macro
policy framework," said Philip McNicholas, director in Fitch's
Asia-Pacific Sovereign Ratings group.
Financial markets have long expected Indonesia's ratings to
be upgraded to investment grade, which will lower the country's
borrowing costs and close the gap with the so-called BRIC
nations of Brazil, Russia, India and China.
Fitch's rivals, Standard & Poor's and Moody's, both rate
Indonesia at the highest non-investment level.