* Corruption and infrastructure are concerns

* Growth and fiscal discipline seen as strong

* Fitch also upgrades some corporate debt issuers

* Limited financial market reaction; rupiah rises

* Philippines expects ratings upgrade too

By Aditya Suharmoko and Olivia Rondonuwu

JAKARTA, Dec 16 Indonesia's return to investment-grade status shines a brighter spotlight on both its economic successes and its failure to contain corruption, although it may be a few more months before the upgrade lures many new investors.

Southeast Asia's largest economy was already seen as an emerging market star, with strong economic growth, limited trade exposure to Europe's debt troubles, and public finances that would be the envy of most advanced economies.

Fitch's upgrade late on Thursday, the first to restore Indonesia's investment status since 1997, pointed out all of those positives but also noted trouble spots -- namely corruption and poor infrastructure.

"There are still corruption cases," Indonesia's President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said on Friday.

"I think this is correct, therefore, let's all of us guard our politics well to spur our economic growth," he added.

The credit rating upgrade was widely expected, although most analysts had predicted the move would come in early 2012.

It highlighted the contrast between fast-growing emerging markets with healthy fiscal books, and struggling advanced economies shouldering heavy debt burdens.

Standard & Poor's has warned that it may downgrade European sovereign ratings en masse because of political failure to address the debt crisis.

Many investment funds are barred from buying "junk" rated bonds, and cannot invest until at least two of the major ratings agencies deem the debt investment grade. That means they will probably shy away from Indonesia's credit markets until Moody's or S&P follows Fitch.

That factor limited the financial market impact on Friday. The rupiah rose against the dollar, but it is still well off levels seen in late July, just before worries about U.S. and European debt triggered a global bout of risk aversion.

Indonesian bonds were bid higher, and the cost of insuring its debt against default fell.

"Emerging market investors that already access the market won't change their stance because of this, and investors who invest in investment-grade paper won't go rushing in, particularly when the other two agencies haven't revised their ratings," Kenneth Akintewe, Singapore-based portfolio manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.

Fitch also upgraded ratings for a handful of Indonesian corporate debt issuers, including three telecoms companies and three utilities.

Andrew Colquhoun, senior director in Fitch's Asia-Pacific sovereign debt team, said Indonesia's rating may stay toward the bottom of the investment-grade spectrum "potentially for some time" because of concerns over corruption, infrastructure deficiencies and low average incomes.

Fitch raised Indonesia's rating by one notch to BBB minus, the lowest level on the 10-step investment-grade ladder, putting the country on a par with India, Colombia and Morocco. It said the outlook on the ratings was stable.

PHILIPPINES NEXT?

Foreigners hold about 31 percent of Indonesia's debt, which can be a mixed blessing. Although it signals global investor interest and confidence, it also makes the country more vulnerable to rapid capital outflows when sentiment turns.

That happened earlier this year, after Europe's growing debt troubles prompted investors to pull money out of riskier options. Foreign holdings of Indonesian debt dropped by 12 percent between from August to September alone.

Indonesia plans to issue about $26.5 billion in government bonds in 2012 to cover a budget deficit of 1.5 percent of the country's gross domestic product.

The finance ministry said on Thursday -- before the upgrade was publicly announced -- that it would pull forward some of its 2012 bond issuance because of concerns about the global economy, and aimed to complete as much as 60 percent of its target in the first half of the year.

It was planning a global bond in the first quarter.

Indonesia will not be the only emerging Asian economy vying for investor interest early next year. The Philippines is planning a $1.5 billion bond as well.

The two countries are often grouped together in investors' minds. Both were widely expected to be upgraded in early 2012, and Philippines Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima expressed some disappointment that his country was passed over.

"We should also be upgraded," he said.

S&P revised its Philippines' outlook to positive from stable on Friday but did not raise its rating. Purisima said he welcomed the move, but still thought that the country was underrated by S&P and other rating agencies.

In June, Fitch upgraded the country's credit rating to within one notch below investment grade.

"The more accurate credit rater is the market," Purisima said, noting that the cost of insuring Philippines' 5-year debt against default was similar to that of Indonesia's.

Philip McNicholas, a Fitch director, said Indonesia's per capita GDP was about double that of the Philippines, and its growth trajectory was higher, which argued in favour of it earning a quicker upgrade.

Indonesia's bonds had been trading like investment grade assets with relatively low yields before the upgrade, so it may not alter borrowing costs all that much, said Gundy Cahyadi, an economist at OCBC in Singapore.

It may, however, help boost its risk profile and attract more foreign investment into the economy, he said.

Indonesia's parliament approved a long-awaited land acquisition measure on Friday that could help speed infrastructure development.

But hopes for a flood of new foreign direct investment that would quickly modernise Indonesia may be misplaced.

"One only needs to look at India, which has failed to attract the sort of inward FDI that one might expect, to know that investment grade status is by no means the be all and end all," said Robert Prior-Wandesforde, director of Asian economics at Credit Suisse in Singapore.