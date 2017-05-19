JAKARTA May 19 Rating agency Standard & Poor's
(S&P) upgraded Indonesia's sovereign bond ratings to investment
grade on Friday, saying the move reflected its assessment of
reduced risks to the country's fiscal position.
A rating upgrade usually means an economy can get cheaper
cost of borrowing for its bonds.
S&P has upgraded Indonesia's sovereign credit outlook to
BBB-, which is an investment grade, up from BB+, junk status.
Southeast Asia's largest economy already obtained investment
grade status from two other major rating agencies, Fitch and
Moody's more than five years ago.
On Friday, S&P said "Indonesia's increased focus on
realistic budgeting has reduced likelihood that shortfall in
future revenue would widen general government deficit
significantly."
S&P had previously not followed other big ratings agencies
due to a host of concerns. It gave Indonesia a positive outlook
in May 2015 for President Joko Widodo's bold move to remove
gasoline subsidies.
In June last year, it denied Indonesia its coveted
investment grade again, citing weak government revenue
collection and worsening corporate credit quality.
Since then, Widodo reshuffled his cabinet and appointed
respected reformist, former managing director of the World Bank,
Sri Mulyani Indrawati, as his finance minister.
She then run a tax amnesty programme that many said was the
world's most successful and is currently overseeing a plan to
overhaul the taxation system.
