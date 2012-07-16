July 16 Moody's Investors Service on Monday said the outlook for Indonesia's Baa3 sovereign rating remained stable, citing the country's strong growth, low government debt and recent track record of prudent fiscal management.

The agency said the rating was based on Indonesia's moderate to high economic strength, low to moderate institutional strength, moderate government financial strength, and moderate susceptibility to event risk.

The conclusions were detailed in Moody's annual credit analysis of Indonesia.