JAKARTA, April 27 Indonesian President Joko
Widodo said on Wednesday that large parts of the nation's
capital will sink below sea level if a $40 billion construction
project, mired by accusations of corruption, does not go ahead.
A major bribery scandal and bureaucratic clashes prompted
authorities last week to suspend work on a key phase of the
"Great Garuda" project, which aims to shore up northern Jakarta
while revamping the capital's image into a Singapore-like
waterfront city.
"It is estimated that all of North Jakarta will sink below
sea level by 2030," Widodo said at a cabinet meeting. "Because
of that, the development of the capital's seaside, which has
been delayed for so long, is the answer for Jakarta."
Greater Jakarta, one of the world's most densely populated
cities, sits on a swampy plain and is sinking at a faster rate
than any other city in the world. (reut.rs/1WeSQ8u)
Unable to stop the sinking, Jakarta has focused its
attention on bolstering its defences with a 15-mile seawall and
refurbishing the crumbling flood canal system.
The plan is known as the "Giant Sea Wall" or "Great Garuda",
for its resemblance from the air to the bird-god of Hindu
mythology that is Indonesia's national symbol.
"The point the president wants to make is the project is
needed to save Jakarta," said city Governor Basuki Tjahaja
Purnama. "But the national interest shouldn't be entangled in
the legal cases."
Included in the master plan is the building of 17 artificial
islands off Jakarta's northern coast, where property developers
plan to build shopping malls and attractions similar to
Singapore's Sentosa Island.
But work on these islands will be suspended for six months,
said Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, after officials named the
president director of property developer PT Agung Podomoro Tbk
a suspect in allegedly bribing a city council member
to influence the regulation for a land reclamation.
Authorities have also imposed a travel ban on the head of
another property company, Agung Sedayu Group, and could soon
name more suspects.
"We see this as a big case because it involves a Jakarta
programme that is quite huge and that has become the object of
the world's attention," Saut Situmorang, one of the key
anti-graft investigators, told Reuters.
Widodo has backed the investigation and ordered his
ministers to oversee every facet of the project.
"The president stressed that this project should not be
driven by the private sector, but it should be completely within
the control of the central and regional governments," Anung
said.
