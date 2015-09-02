JAKARTA, Sept 2 Indonesia's president promised
quick "massive deregulation" on Wednesday to improve investor
sentiment in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
"We need to carry out massive deregulation and introduce new
regulations that will really create a good climate for the
economy as soon as possible. We are racing against time,"
President Joko Widodo said in a cabinet meeting. Widodo said
there were 110 regulations already identified as being negative
for investors.
"I hope this week...we can completely review these, which
ones we can cut, which ones need to be processed and which ones
need further study."
