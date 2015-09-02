* Widodo tries to lift negative investor sentiment
* Indonesia is 'racing against time' - president
* 160 regulations identified as hurting investment
* Some laws will be amended to improve climate
By Wilda Asmarini
JAKARTA, Sept 2 Indonesia's government on
Wednesday promised quick and "massive deregulation" in
manufacturing, trade and agriculture to attract much needed
investment in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
The measures are part of a stimulus package being finalized
this month by President Joko Widodo in a bid to improve investor
sentiment, which has soured due to slowing domestic consumption,
China's downturn and weak commodity prices.
"We need to carry out massive deregulation and introduce new
regulations that will really create a good climate for the
economy as soon as possible," Widodo said in a cabinet meeting.
"We are racing against time."
Chief economic minister Darmin Nasution said 160 regulations
were identified as being negative for investors.
The president and cabinet ministers plan to review these
regulations in marathon meetings over the next few days to
decide which ones to eliminate.
"As a consequence we will meet continuously in Bogor
starting from tomorrow," Nasution said, referring to a city near
the capital where the administration often meets. "If we need to
sleep overnight there, we will sleep overnight there."
The stimulus package will also include tax holidays and a
new import policy for beef, an important source of protein in
the Indonesian diet.
The mining sector was not among the industries being
targeted for deregulation, Nasution said. The government was
instead looking at how to provide incentives to accelerate
smelter developments.
Widodo, a former furniture salesman who became the governor
of Jakarta before winning the presidency, also promised to work
with parliament to tweak laws seen as obstacles to investment.
"I want there to be revisions to laws that hinder anything,
be it goods, services procurement or the investment climate," he
said.
Since taking office last October, the president has
constantly sought to reassure investors, going as far as
inviting them to call him personally if they run into any
problems.
But political infighting, red-tape and endemic graft have
blocked any significant reforms.
Indonesia needs private investment to provide most of the
money required to build major infrastructure projects.
The investment board has estimated the country needs 3,518
trillion rupiah ($249.33 billion) of investment from both
domestic and foreign sources to achieve its 7 percent annual
economic growth target.
Growth this year is likely to be less than 5 percent, the
lowest since 2009.
($1 = 14,110 rupiah)
