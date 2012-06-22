By Rachel Armstrong and Adriana Nina Kusuma
| SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, June 22
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, June 22 Indonesia's new
financial watchdog is due to open its doors at the start of
2013, but concerns are growing that it may actually undermine
the country's progress in bringing its fast growing financial
sector under control.
The Otoritas Jasa Keuangan (OJK) was first proposed in the
aftermath of the Asian financial crisis 14 years ago.
Indonesia's House of Representatives announced late Tuesday
the board of commissioners who will oversee the new body, a
group of seasoned government and central bank officials led by
deputy Bank Indonesia governor Muliaman D. Hadad.
They have six months to get the body into shape so it can
take full responsibility for regulating the country's capital
markets at the start of next year. The OJK will assume full
control of bank regulation from the central bank at the start of
2014.
However worries about a lack of preparation and uncertainty
about the transition of supervision from the current regulators
has left bankers and economists questioning the wisdom of
pressing ahead with the new body at all.
"I would prefer the OJK wasn't created. It's come about by
political and legal default, rather than for practical reasons,"
said Fauzi Ichsan, senior Indonesia economist at Standard
Chartered in Jakarta.
"If the euro situation deteriorates, then the OJK will face
in its infancy a renewed global crisis which would be very
challenging given that it's a new institution," he said.
Added to that are concerns that the commissioners brought in
to run the new body are too close to the establishment to bring
about any meaningful reforms in the country's financial sector.
"The OJK will take a friendly position with the financial
industry instead of being a strong regulator," said Danang
Widoyoko, co-ordinator of local NGO Indonesia Corruption Watch.
WIDER WORRIES
The watchdog is being launched at a time when Indonesia's
regulatory environment is already sparking uncertainty among
investors. Recent moves to limit foreign shareholdings in the
mining sector and confusion over new regulation on bank
ownership have led to accusations of protectionism.
Economists say bringing in a new regulator could add to
foreign investors' skittishness.
"Fortunately the Indonesian banking system is relatively
solid right now," said Standard Chartered's Ichsan.
"But the OJK's challenges are enormous - logistics,
staffing, harmonising salaries between the various groups that
are being merged, and co-ordination between all the major
stakeholders."
CENTRAL BANK UPPED ITS GAME
The law to mandate the OJK's establishment was passed in
2004 due to concerns that the central bank, Bank Indonesia,
didn't have a strong enough grip on the country's disparate
financial sector.
Since then, many industry watchers feel Bank Indonesia (BI)
has upped its game, and siphoning its regulatory
responsibilities to a new institution will create unnecessary
disruption.
"The way BI supervises banks is totally different to how it
was done in 1999, in fact it's now very good," said Rimawan
Pradiptyo, a lecturer at Gadjah Mada University who has
published a paper on the new regulator.
"Not all of the BI staff would like to join the OJK - so
they will need to find new people to replace them, and what
happens to the quality of supervision during the period they're
being trained? It could be chaos," he added.
Politicians and the newly appointed commissioners, however,
believe that the new body can help drive meaningful reform in
the country's banking sector, where bank penetration is low and
annual loan growth runs at 20 percent.
"We expect in the next 10 years Indonesia can be a financial
hub regionally," said Arif Budimanta, lawmaker of the opposition
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, who was on the panel to
select the new commissioners.
For others though doubts still linger. The new OJK is partly
modelled on the UK's Financial Services Authority, which is
being broken up amid accusations that it failed to properly
monitor British banks in the build-up to the 2008 financial
crisis.
"I don't think something which failed in the UK can be
successful in Indonesia," said Pradiptyo at Gadjah Mada
University.
(Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Rieka
Rahardiana in JAKARTA; Editing by Richard Pullin)