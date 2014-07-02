JAKARTA, July 2 Indonesia's financial services
regulator will be more strict on foreign acquisitions of banks
in Southeast Asia's largest economy and will prioritize
agreements on market access with authorities in other countries,
a top official told Reuters.
"Yes," Muliaman Hadad, chairman of the regulator's board of
commissioners, said in a text message, when asked if it will be
more stringent in giving its approval if there is no reciprocal
agreement with the country of the potential acquirer.
"We will prioritize MOU (memorandums of understanding) and
agreements with the authorities in each country," he added.
RHB Capital Bhd, Malaysia's No.4 lender, said on
Monday it had canceled its plan to buy a stake in Indonesia's PT
Bank Mestika Dharma after failing to win approval from
Indonesia's financial services authority.
In July last year, Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd
said it would not pursue a $7.2 billion takeover of
Indonesia's PT Bank Danamon after Indonesia's central
bank capped foreign ownership of its banks at 40 percent.
(Reporting by Fathiyah Dahrul; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)