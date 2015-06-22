* Ban on unprocessed mineral exports hit revenue last year
* Indonesia seeking to entice money back after uncertainty
* Govt push to resolve mining disputes, renew energy
contracts
* Policy risks remain as president lacks parliamentary
majority
By Michael Taylor
JAKARTA, June 23 Nationalistic policies imposed
by Indonesia's previous administration - including a ban on
unprocessed mineral exports - threw the resources sector into
turmoil last year.
Now, there are signs under President Joko Widodo that the
government is trying to mend fences with wary investors and
entice more money back into resources.
Indonesia's resources sector contributed about 12 percent of
GDP last year, or about $101 billion, but investment slipped and
the ban on exporting minerals cost $6 billion in lost revenue.
The government now plans to relax parts of the ban, as well
as pushing to resolve some protracted mining disputes and
dealing with a backlog of expiring energy contracts that have
frustrated foreign investors.
"There are still lots and lots of difficult hurdles to
overcome, but we are seeing something of a change in mindset and
that's good news," said mining law expert Bill Sullivan, foreign
counsel at Christian Teo Purwono & Partners.
The more open approach was on show at a recent global coal
conference in Bali, where Indonesia's energy and mining
minister, Sudirman Said, candidly answered questions on a host
of issues concerning the packed auditorium after his speech.
Indonesia is a top producer of metals such as copper, as
well as coal and gas, but foreign firms often complain about
legal uncertainty, red tape and haphazard implementation of
policies.
This policy uncertainty came to a head last year when
Jakarta pressed on with the ban on mineral exports, even though
there was not enough smelting capacity yet to process shipments.
While supporting the plans, Widodo's government now admits
there were mistakes implementing them and is looking to push
back a 2017 deadline banning copper concentrates exports and
could ease its ban on bauxite exports.
DISPUTES
Widodo, who took office in October, will need to win the
trust of the industry to meet a target of increasing mining
revenue by about 50 percent this year to support a flagging
economy.
Indonesia's foreign direct investment in mining slipped to
$4.67 billion last year from $4.82 billion.
According to a source familiar with the negotiations,
London-listed Churchill Mining is in talks with the
government aimed at reaching a settlement in a long-running
arbitration dispute over the licensing of a Borneo coal project.
The government and Freeport-McMoRan Inc also said
this month that they were closer to agreeing a new contract to
operate the U.S. miner's giant Papua copper mine after earlier
threats to remove its permit over a smelter dispute.
Still, enticing investment at a time when most commodity
prices have slumped won't be easy, particularly without
co-ordinated policy making.
"Among high level officials in the government, they still
don't have a consensus," said Tato Miraza, former CEO at
state-owned miner Aneka Tambang.
The mining and energy ministry says it is holding regular
meetings with other ministries, state-owned enterprises and
industry bodies in a bid to fix this.
OBSTACLES TO REFORMS
The government has also been pushing plans to overhaul
Indonesia's oil and gas sector and tackle a so-called "oil
mafia" accused of skimming money in oil deals.
But Widodo still faces obstacles to his policies,
particularly since he lacks a majority in parliament, as well as
facing legal challenges from Muslim groups such as Muhammadiyah
over private participation in the oil, gas and water sectors.
Nonetheless, in another sign that issues are being fixed,
Indonesia last week said it would allocate Total and
Japan's Inpex a 30 percent stake in the Mahakam oil and
gas block once the French major's operating rights to the
country's top gas field expire in December 2017.
The decision resolves a more than seven-year tussle over the
block, and follows calls for it to be handed over entirely to
state-owned energy firm Pertamina.
(Additional reporting by Gayatri Suroyo, Bernadette Christina,
Fergus Jensen and Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Ed Davies)