* Indonesian company earnings to disappoint in second half
* Infrastructure project delays, rising costs to hurt
profits
* Long-term prospects still positive
By Nichola Saminather and Fransiska Nangoy
SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, July 7 Investors hoping that
Indonesian company profits would turn around in the second half
of the year are now bracing for disappointment, boding ill for a
stock market that is already the worst performer in Asia.
Jakarta's main stock index slumped 11 percent over
the second quarter, the biggest three-month drop since late
2008. The big infrastructure projects promised by President Joko
Widodo to jumpstart Southeast Asia's largest economy failed to
materialise, delayed by bureaucratic hurdles.
Since the first-quarter earnings season in April, sectors
such as cement, heavy equipment and utilities have borne the
brunt of downward revisions in earnings projections by analysts.
The Jakarta sub-share index for basic industry is the
worst performer so far this year, down 21 percent.
Higher production costs - stoked by inflation and a weaker
rupiah - combined with softer consumer demand in a sluggish
economy dimmed the outlook for Indonesian companies. Profit
growth estimates for 2015 have more than halved to average 4.9
percent since the end of last year, according to a Citi report.
"We're not as optimistic as before," said Winston Sual,
president director of PT Panin Asset Management in Jakarta,
which manages about 13 trillion rupiah ($975 million) of assets.
"Hopefully things will improve, but our expectation now is much
lower than our expectation at the beginning of the year."
So far, analysts have downgraded their earnings-per-share
forecasts by 11 percent, compared with 36 percent in 2009 and 23
percent in 2013, both periods of economic weakness, according to
a report in June by Morgan Stanley, which expects further cuts.
Share valuations in the market have fallen to 14 times
earnings from a peak of about 15.2 times at the end of 2014.
While shares are cheaper, "the market will demand a bigger
discount, given the downturn and the uncertainty," said
Singapore-based Ashish Goyal, head of emerging market equities
at NN Investment Partners, formerly ING Investment Management.
Brokerage Mandiri Sekuritas last month cut its Indonesia
rating to underweight from neutral, and its 2015 target for the
Jakarta Composite Index to 4,500 from 5,450. The index is now at
4,915. CLSA reduced its 2015 target to 4,800 from 5,400.
CONSUMER SENTIMENT
The first-quarter earnings reports coincided with data
showing Indonesia's economy grew at its slowest pace in six
years in January-to-March.
Consumer optimism, already weakened, has worsened since.
Consumers are less confident about jobs and income for the next
six months, a Bank Indonesia consumer survey in June shows.
Domestic demand accounts for half of gross domestic product.
"The impact of slowing domestic demand is very much felt,"
said Jakarta-based Ade Sudrajat, chairman of Indonesia's textile
association. "Our products are piling up in warehouses. Buying
power is just not there."
Andrew Gillan, head of Asia ex-Japan equities at Henderson
Global in Singapore, also warned about companies with
significant dollar debt. The rupiah has fallen 8 percent
against the dollar this year.
"In an environment where the local currency is under
pressure, there's less money in the local currency to pay dollar
interest payments, particularly if U.S. rates are rising as
well," he said.
Josh Crabb, Hong Kong-based head of Asian equities at Old
Mutual Global Investors, sees the share price declines as buying
opportunities.
"Infrastructure spend is still needed, and as they sort
things out, that will happen," he said.
(Editing by Ryan Woo)