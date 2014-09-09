JAKARTA, Sept 9 Indonesia's annual retail sales
growth more than doubled in July compared to the previous month
bolstered by food items, beverages and tobacco as well as
communication and information equipment, a Bank Indonesia survey
showed on Tuesday.
Retail sales rose 18.6 percent from July on a yearly basis,
faster than a revised 8.7 percent in June.
The survey of 650 retailers in 10 major cities showed that
businesses expected sales to decline in August as public
consumption returned to normal after the Eid al-Fitr holidays.
The survey also showed that retailers expected price
pressures to ease in the next three months.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Randy Fabi and Simon
Cameron-Moore)