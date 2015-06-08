By Bernadette Christina
| JAKARTA, June 8
JAKARTA, June 8 The head of Indonesia's state
food procurement body has been removed after just five months in
the role, the deputy state-owned enterprises minister said on
Monday, citing missed targets for domestic rice-buying.
Former banker Lenny Sugihat replaced retiring Bulog chief
Sutarto Alimoeso in January, with a remit to buy rice and other
food staples from domestic farmers to stabilise retail prices.
Former Bank Rakyat Indonesia director Djarot
Kusumayakti was inaugurated as Sugihat's replacement on Monday,
a state-owned enterprises ministry statement said.
The government had given Bulog a rice-buying target of 4
million tonnes from domestic producers for 2015, but the agency
had only managed to procure 1.2 million tonnes by the end of
May, deputy minister Muhamad Zamkhani told reporters.
Bulog is the dominant rice buyer, tasked with maintaining
annual stocks of 1.5-2 million tonnes by buying from both
domestic and regional suppliers.
In the past, Indonesia has imported 1 million to 2 million
tonnes a year, usually from Thailand or Vietnam, and replacing
Sugihat may be a sign that imports are now likely.
Sugihat is one of the first prominent government officials
to be appointed and then replaced by President Joko Widodo, who
took office last October.
Widodo's administration has been criticised for
underperforming and failing to revive an economy that is at its
weakest since 2009.
Analysts have said Indonesia could ship in as much as 1.6
million tonnes of rice this year due to soaring prices at home
and the threat of damage or delays to harvests from an El Nino
weather pattern.
Retail rice prices in Indonesia have gained about 13 percent
in the past year and industry sources expect further climbs of
5-7 percent around the Muslim festival of Ramadan, which starts
in mid-June.
(Additional reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Michael
Taylor; Editing by Alan Raybould)