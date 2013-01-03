JAKARTA Jan 3 Indonesia's rice stocks amounted to 2.28 million tonnes at the end of last year, state procurement body Bulog said on Thursday, buoyed by rising domestic production.

Bulog is tasked with the job of maintaining buffer rice stocks of about 2 million tonnes through imports as well as by buying from domestic farmers, which is the policy it favours.

Last year, Southeast Asia's largest economy imported 1.38 million tonnes of rice, Bulog CEO Sutarto Alimoeso told reporters.

"Our domestic rice supplies are at their highest level ever," he added.

The Agriculture Ministry has forecast domestic unmilled rice output to increase 5 percent to 72.1 million tonnes in 2013, which would help cut Indonesia's reliance on imports and speed up self-sufficiency.

Indonesia imports about 1-2 million tonnes of rice each year mainly from Vietnam, India or Thailand. It was self-sufficient in the grain in the early 1980s, but the crop gradually declined as farmlands were swallowed by urbanisation.

President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono has backed an ambitious plan to build a 10 million tonne annual rice surplus by 2014 to help tackle possible food inflation. The world's fourth most populous country consumes at least 2.7 million tonnes of rice a month.

In November, Bulog said it had signed a deal to buy 120,000 tonnes of rice from India for 2012 delivery.

Alimoeso said only part of this amount had been shipped last year, adding that Bulog would now scrap the rest of the purchase, especially as stocks were plentiful.

"We won't chase them to fulfill this because Bulog's stocks are more than enough," he added. "What is important is that India should pay a penalty." (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Michael Taylor and Miral Fahmy)