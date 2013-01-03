JAKARTA Jan 3 Indonesia's rice stocks amounted
to 2.28 million tonnes at the end of last year, state
procurement body Bulog said on Thursday, buoyed by rising
domestic production.
Bulog is tasked with the job of maintaining buffer rice
stocks of about 2 million tonnes through imports as well as by
buying from domestic farmers, which is the policy it favours.
Last year, Southeast Asia's largest economy imported 1.38
million tonnes of rice, Bulog CEO Sutarto Alimoeso told
reporters.
"Our domestic rice supplies are at their highest level
ever," he added.
The Agriculture Ministry has forecast domestic unmilled rice
output to increase 5 percent to 72.1 million tonnes in 2013,
which would help cut Indonesia's reliance on imports and speed
up self-sufficiency.
Indonesia imports about 1-2 million tonnes of rice each year
mainly from Vietnam, India or Thailand. It was self-sufficient
in the grain in the early 1980s, but the crop gradually declined
as farmlands were swallowed by urbanisation.
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono has backed an ambitious
plan to build a 10 million tonne annual rice surplus by 2014 to
help tackle possible food inflation. The world's fourth most
populous country consumes at least 2.7 million tonnes of rice a
month.
In November, Bulog said it had signed a deal to buy 120,000
tonnes of rice from India for 2012 delivery.
Alimoeso said only part of this amount had been shipped last
year, adding that Bulog would now scrap the rest of the
purchase, especially as stocks were plentiful.
"We won't chase them to fulfill this because Bulog's stocks
are more than enough," he added. "What is important is that
India should pay a penalty."
