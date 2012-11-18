JAKARTA Nov 18 Indonesia's state procurement body Bulog has signed a deal to buy 120,000 tonnes of rice from India for delivery this year, Deddy Saleh, director general of foreign trade at the Trade Ministry, told Reuters on Sunday.

Earlier this month, Saleh said Bulog planned to import 100,000 tonnes of rice from India as it looked to create buffer stocks of about 2 million tonnes. (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Matthew Bigg; Editing by Paul Tait)